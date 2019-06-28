|
Eugene Barker Dupont, 72, a native and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux, from 8:30 a.m. until the Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux.
He is survived by his son, Andre Eugene Dupont; daughter, Allison Dupont Viator and husband, Blaine; grandchildren, Gabrielle "GG" Viator, Luke Viator; brothers, John M. Dupont III and wife, Betty, and Charles "Laury" Dupont and wife, Jan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. Dupont Jr. and Pamela Barker Dupont; and sister, Charline Dupont Aupied.
From a young age, Eugene was an excellent nurturer whose passion for educating young minds guided him to start teaching in Louisiana. He taught here for many years before moving to Houston, and continued teaching in Houston until he became principal.
Eventually, his passion and excellent leadership lead to one of his greatest achievements: becoming Principal of the Year for the Fort Bend Independent School District in Texas in 2014. Eugene truly loved being an educator. Eventually he retired to Louisiana to be with his friends and family.
He was very proud of his son, daughter and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was a fiercely loyal friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth School, P.O. Drawer M. Paincourtville, LA 70391.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 28 to June 29, 2019