Eugene Bradford Jr., 54, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church, 120 Hialeah St. in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Keenan Ingram; daughters, Chastity Medina (Roberto) and Ragene Bradford; three grandchildren, Roberto and Gianni Medina and Jaden Bradford; mother, Mary Smith; brothers, Ronnie Bradford, Michael, Harold and Roosevelt Nevers, and Ricky Moore; and sisters, Jeanette Howard and Laura Adams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Bradford Sr.; brother, Julius Bradford; and grandparents, Julius and Thelma White Moore.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019