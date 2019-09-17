|
Eugene "Gene" Cadiere, age 69, a native and resident of Houma, went to be with our Lord and Savior at 1:11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at First Baptist Church of Houma, 4863 W. Park Ave., Houma. A Celebration of Life will begin at 10 a.m.
Gene is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Thibodeaux Cadiere; children, Peggy Cadiere Shea and husband Scott, Keith Cadiere, Kenneth Cadiere, Jerry Cadiere and Joey Cadiere and wife Jacey; grandchildren, Kristin and Kelly Shea, Breah, Aaron, Brandie Cadiere, Brittany Proffitt and husband Timmy, Emily Cadiere, and Dakota and Dale Cadiere; great-grandchildren, Trenton and Everleigh Proffitt; sisters, Nettie Blanchard and Frances Mesman; godchildren, Lacie Marie Thibodeaux, Elizabeth Dupre and Timmy Mesman; and three special young ladies, Brandy Lynn Scott, Erika and Erin Baudoin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Celine Cadiere; and father and mother-in-law, Enos Thibodeaux Sr. and Margie Thibodeaux.
Gene was a retired fire captain with the Houma Fire Department after 21 years of service. His favorite joy was his church, First Baptist Church of Houma. He served the Lord devoutly. He loved people and never met a stranger. Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who were blessed to know him.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Terrebonne Health Care, Journey Hospice, First Baptist Church of Houma and Houma Fire Department.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019