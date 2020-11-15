Eugene "June Bug" Jennings, Sr.
Belle Rose - Eugene "June Bug" Jennings, Sr. departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 77, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00am. Survived by 1 son, Eugene Jennings, Jr. (Rosalind); 2 daughters, Amanda Benjamin (Larry, Sr.) and Manuella Jennings; 1 sister, Lillian Rodrigue; 1 sister in law, Earline Lemon; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jennings; parents, Eugene and Gladys Lemon; 1 sister, Marjorie Walker; 4 brothers, Wallace Lemon, Earl Jennings, Spurgeon Lemon, Phillip Lemon and Arthur Lemon. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.