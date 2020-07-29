Eugene John LeBoeuf, 85, a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, at St. Hilary Catholic Church 333 Twin Oaks Drive in Raceland, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Breaux LeBoeuf; son, Anthony Glynn LeBoeuf (Annette); three sisters, Mary Geiling, Grace LeBoeuf and Rosalie Insprucker; one brother, Terry LeBoeuf (Maureen); eight grandchildren, Anthony Jr., John, Trey, Lila, Fancy, Jody "Jay" (Brittany), Ashley and Rebecca; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his two sons, Johnny and Jody LeBoeuf; one great-grandchild; and parents, Clairfey and Elmire LeBoeuf.



By trade he was a carpenter, trawler and welder. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing with his furry four-legged daughter, Feebe. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees are required to wear face covering and practice social distancing.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



