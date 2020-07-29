1/1
Eugene John LeBoeuf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene John LeBoeuf, 85, a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, at St. Hilary Catholic Church 333 Twin Oaks Drive in Raceland, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Breaux LeBoeuf; son, Anthony Glynn LeBoeuf (Annette); three sisters, Mary Geiling, Grace LeBoeuf and Rosalie Insprucker; one brother, Terry LeBoeuf (Maureen); eight grandchildren, Anthony Jr., John, Trey, Lila, Fancy, Jody "Jay" (Brittany), Ashley and Rebecca; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Johnny and Jody LeBoeuf; one great-grandchild; and parents, Clairfey and Elmire LeBoeuf.

By trade he was a carpenter, trawler and welder. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing with his furry four-legged daughter, Feebe. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees are required to wear face covering and practice social distancing.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Burial
Holy Savior Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved