Eugene Joseph Babin Jr., age 56, passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday July 4, 2020.
A visitation will be held for Eugene at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, July 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass will be held at St. Louis Church at 11a.m. on Friday, July 10, with burial to follow.
Eugene is survived by his son, Brad Babin; daughters, Lenee' Babin and fiance' Trent McDowell, and Breanna Babin; mother, Jewell Babin; brother, Brian Babin and wife Jeannine; grandchildren, Keiron, Trent'avious, Elijah, Isabella, and Lillian; and faithful companions, Ace, and Ryder "Big Baaabyy."
He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Babin Sr.; first wife, Tammy LeBouef; second wife, Teresa Reynolds Babin; stepson, Brandon Naquin; grandchild, Ava Naquin; grandparents, Jules and Marie Levron, Gilbert and Ellen Babin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well his other beloved companion, Champ.
Gene loved spending weekends at the camp hunting and fishing. He was a natural entertainer and a well-known musician throughout South Louisiana. His favorite pastime was laughing with his many friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.