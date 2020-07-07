Eugene Joseph Babin Jr., age 56, passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday July 4, 2020.



A visitation will be held for Eugene at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, July 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass will be held at St. Louis Church at 11a.m. on Friday, July 10, with burial to follow.



Eugene is survived by his son, Brad Babin; daughters, Lenee' Babin and fiance' Trent McDowell, and Breanna Babin; mother, Jewell Babin; brother, Brian Babin and wife Jeannine; grandchildren, Keiron, Trent'avious, Elijah, Isabella, and Lillian; and faithful companions, Ace, and Ryder "Big Baaabyy."



He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Babin Sr.; first wife, Tammy LeBouef; second wife, Teresa Reynolds Babin; stepson, Brandon Naquin; grandchild, Ava Naquin; grandparents, Jules and Marie Levron, Gilbert and Ellen Babin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well his other beloved companion, Champ.



Gene loved spending weekends at the camp hunting and fishing. He was a natural entertainer and a well-known musician throughout South Louisiana. His favorite pastime was laughing with his many friends.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



