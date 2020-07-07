1/1
Eugene Joseph Babin Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Joseph Babin Jr., age 56, passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday July 4, 2020.

A visitation will be held for Eugene at Chauvin Funeral Home Thursday, July 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass will be held at St. Louis Church at 11a.m. on Friday, July 10, with burial to follow.

Eugene is survived by his son, Brad Babin; daughters, Lenee' Babin and fiance' Trent McDowell, and Breanna Babin; mother, Jewell Babin; brother, Brian Babin and wife Jeannine; grandchildren, Keiron, Trent'avious, Elijah, Isabella, and Lillian; and faithful companions, Ace, and Ryder "Big Baaabyy."

He is preceded in death by his father, Eugene Babin Sr.; first wife, Tammy LeBouef; second wife, Teresa Reynolds Babin; stepson, Brandon Naquin; grandchild, Ava Naquin; grandparents, Jules and Marie Levron, Gilbert and Ellen Babin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, as well his other beloved companion, Champ.

Gene loved spending weekends at the camp hunting and fishing. He was a natural entertainer and a well-known musician throughout South Louisiana. His favorite pastime was laughing with his many friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved