Eugene Joseph Marcel Jr., 54, died at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born on April 3, 1966, he was a native of Houma and resident of Thibodaux.



A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.



He is survived by his son, Eugene Marcel III (Amanda); daughters, Victoria Marcel and Madison Marcel; and one grandchild on the way; brothers, Mel Marcel and Mike Marcel; and sisters, Rose Thornton and Sheila LeCompte (Tommy).



He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Marcel Sr. and Lorena Marcel.



He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed working and traveling with the Carnival.



Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



