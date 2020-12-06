1/1
Eugene Joseph Naquin
Eugene Joseph Naquin
Bayou Blue - Eugene Joseph Naquin, Sr., 91, a native of Montegut and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on December 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 8 am to 10 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Mass of Christian Burial will resume at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut, followed by the burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Deroche Naquin; sons, Ray Naquin (Deborah) and Chester Naquin; daughter, Peggy Ann Dusenberry (Kenneth); sister, Juanita Littleton; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his previous wives, Verina Robichaux Naquin, Ruth Breaux Naquin, and Theresa Rhodes Naquin; parents, Evince Naquin and Pearl Gautreaux Naquin; son, Eugene J. Naquin Jr.; sister, Betty Jane Clement; great granddaughter, Ryan Whaley.
Eugene was a veteran of the United States Army and Air Force. He was also active in the American Legion as Past Vice Commander.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Journey Hospice for their care and support.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
