|
|
Eugene "Gene" Pellegrin Jr., 48, of Chauvin, entered into eternal rest on Oct. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with Mass to start at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Jerrydine L. Pellegrin; brother, James (Holly) Pellegrin; sister, Tammy (Kevin) Scott; niece, Stephanie; and nephews, Dylan, Byron and Chase.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene "Beanie" Pellegrin Sr.; brother, Neal Pellegrin; grandparents, Wilton Sr. and Louella Lirette, Milton Sr. and Modeste Pellegrin.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019