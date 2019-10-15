Home

Eula Blanchard Vizier

Eula Blanchard Vizier Obituary
Eula Blanchard Vizier, 85, a native of Galliano and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, and will continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home parlor at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

Eula is survived by her children, Janice Trosclair (friend, Sterling), Carl Vizier Sr. (Bonnie), Ramona Romero (Ricky), and Christine Hartman (Michael); brothers, Linus and Camille Blanchard; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and canine companion, Lucy Ball Vizier.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Joseph Vizier; parents, Clemile and Albertine Blanchard; daugher, Regina Vizier; son, Barry Vizier; brothers, George, Arthur, Robert, Irving and Albert Blanchard; and sisters, Leona Domangue, Eunice Voisin and Emily Hebert.

Eula loved to cook and sew. She was a loving wife and mother. She was a retired cook with the Lafourche Parish School Board and loved working with the children.

Falgout Funeral Home of Galliano is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
