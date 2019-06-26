Home

Eula D. Stevens

Eula D. Stevens Obituary
Eula D. Stevens, 98, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Francis Stevens (Linda); grandchildren Kristal Stevens, Damian Stevens, Ann Shelly, Chris Babin, Tim Babin and Anita Stevens; and great-grandchildren Devin, Cy, Kaitlin, Jonah, Skyler, Aubrie, Evan, Courtney and Joshua.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Stevens; son Donald Stevens (Christine); parents Henry and Stella Champagne Danos; brother Wilson Danos and sister Evelyn Bourgeois.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 26 to June 28, 2019
