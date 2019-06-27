|
Eula D. Stevens, 98, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Francis Stevens (Linda); grandchildren, Kristal Stevens, Damian Stevens, Ann Shelly, Chris Babin, Tim Babin and Anita Stevens; and great-grandchildren, Devin, Cy, Kaitlin, Jonah, Skyler, Aubrie, Evan, Courtney and Joshua.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Stevens; son, Donald Stevens (Christine); parents, Henry and Stella Champagne Danos; brother, Wilson Danos; and sister, Evelyn Bourgeois.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019