Eula Mae Bellizana Allen, 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.



She was a dedicated and loving "First Lady" for close to 63 years, and was a dedicated member of the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church of Gibson. She also served as a member of the senior choir and the Golden Voices. She was a member of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., the State of LA Baptist Missionary Convention and the Louisiana 5th District Baptist Association where she formerly served as Treasurer of the Ministers Wives Auxiliary.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years, the Rev. James Allen Sr.; son, Dennis Allen (Janell); daughter, LaFern A. Jones; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Bellizana; sisters, Joan Clark, Wilma Hawkins, Carolyn B. McGill (Jerry), Janet B. Ruffin, Brenda Aubert, and Carmie W. Bolden; sister-in-law, Joyce Billizon; devoted niece, Deadre D. Short; devoted caretaker, Elaine Parker; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her sons, James, Jr. and Anthony Allen; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; parents, Jack and Vellia Robinson Bellizana; brother, Jack Billizon; and sisters, Delores Cheavis, Eloise Payne and Wavernell Belcher.



A walk-through public viewing will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel located at 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Public viewing will resume from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 3, at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4928 N. Bayou Black Drive in Gibson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The public is encouraged to comply with all CDC regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Also note during service time, seating capacity will be limited to 25% capacity of church.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.





