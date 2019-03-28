|
|
Eula Mae Anderson Lewis, 97, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1106 Lagard St. in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, a host of devoted nieces and nephews that loved and cared for her; a sister, Barbara Goff; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lewis; parents, Hattie and Adam Anderson; nephews, Larry and Bernell Goff, and Wilbert Anderson Jr.; niece, Sandra Woods; brothers, Clarence and Wilbert Anderson Sr.; and sister, Hazel Mae Anderson.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019