Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula Mae Anderson Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eula Mae Anderson Lewis Obituary
Eula Mae Anderson Lewis, 97, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1106 Lagard St. in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a host of devoted nieces and nephews that loved and cared for her; a sister, Barbara Goff; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lewis; parents, Hattie and Adam Anderson; nephews, Larry and Bernell Goff, and Wilbert Anderson Jr.; niece, Sandra Woods; brothers, Clarence and Wilbert Anderson Sr.; and sister, Hazel Mae Anderson.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now