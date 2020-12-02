Eula Mae D. Pitre

Cut Off - Eula Mae D. Pitre, 87 a native of Golden Meadow, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, with her loving family at her side. Not covid related.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Falgout Funeral Homes in Galliano, La. from 9:00am until 10:30am. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00am with burial in Cheramie Cemetery.

Eula Mae is survived by her children Kim A. Pitre (Pixie), Cindy P. Williams (Herman,Jr.) and Holly Bouzigard (Kelly); grandchildren, Ranata Angelette, Ryder Pitre, Lerin Rogers, Chord Bouzigard, and Ian Bouzigard; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kenley Angelette, Quinn and Adley Rogers and Lydian Sue Bouzigard; sylbings, Larry Duet, Mary Louviere, Mary Jane Falgout, Anna Mae Callais, Thelma Doucet, Betty Buisson and Janell Tate.

Eula Mae was preceded by her husband Guilmo Joseph Pitre; parents, Clovis, Sr.and Evelia P.Duet; siblings, Clovis, Jr., George, Alcide, Joseph, Tyrone Duet and Victoria Callais.

Eula Mae was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic and was a member of the choir. She enjoyed playing Bingo at the senior center.



