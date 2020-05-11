|
|
Eula Mae Thomas, 69, a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Service is private with burial to follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, May 13.
Eula leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Angela McKenzie (Frank); sister, Bertha Johnson; and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Thomas; parents, Albertha Triggs and Lawless Folse; and sisters, Barbara Folse and Shirley Martin.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 12, 2020