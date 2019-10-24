Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Eula Pearl Waller-Washington

Eula Pearl Waller-Washington Obituary
Eula Pearl Waller-Washington, 88, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd. in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Peter Baptist Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Willie Washington III., Gary Washington Sr. (Ava), Nathan Washington (Charlette), Carl Washington and Fredric Washington (Ava); daughters Valerie Thomas and Jeanie M. Edmonds (the Rev. Norman, Sr.); 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Washington Jr.; grandchild Dwayne Washington; parents Ervin Waller Sr. and Bessie Mae Courtney-Lloyd; brother Ervin Waller Jr.; sisters Mildred Williams, Estoria Douglas, Rosie and Cecelia Waller; and son-in-law Larry L. Thomas.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
