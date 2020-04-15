Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Eula Rita Foret

Eula Rita Foret Obituary
Eula Rita Foret, 87, resident of Thibodaux and a native of Chauvin, passed away on April 13, 2020.

Private services will he held.

She was sassy to most and loved by all. Her legacy includes five generations of fun-loving apples that didn't fall far from her tree.

She is survived in life by her children, Robert Dupre (Kathy), Patsy Lebouef (Clifford), Hattie Picou, Sherry Foret, Drake Foret and Donald Foret (Jaime); and siblings Oneal Foret, Loney Foret (Wilma) and Leroy Foret (Brenda).

She was preceded in death by her children, Eugene Dupre, Josephine Dupre Billiot and Hubert Dupre Jr.; her parents, Eugene Foret and Josephine Blanchard Foret; and siblings, Harold Foret, Eulan Foret, Florence Chauvin, Odelia Sevin, Jervis Foret, Junius Foret, Ouida Lecompte, Beatrice Gisclair, Helen Naquin, Helena Forest, Clarence Authement, Lawrence Authement, Noticia Bunker, Hattie Foret and Maggie Foret.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
