Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Eula Sanchez Dufrene Obituary
Eula Sanchez Dufrene, 77, a native and resident of Des Allemands, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Raceland. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.

She is survived by her son, Terry Dufrene (companion, Ramona Guidry); daughter, Darlene Dufrene Estay (Alvin Jr.); brothers, Ernest and Shedrick Sanchez; grandchildren, Tyler Dufrene, Byron Sr., Chase, and Joshua Estay; and great-grandchildren, Camron, Landon, Byron Jr., Amelia, Ronald "Rae" and Fisher Estay.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney "Tee" Dufrene; parents, Benjamin and Leoncia Sanchez; brothers, Ashton, John, Edward Sr., Charles and Claude Sanchez; and sisters, Sue Rhodes and Virgie Mary Guidry.

She was formerly employed by Spahr's Seafood Restaurant and Ruby Slippers.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Inform family & friends of Eula's passing.
