Eulan J. Trahan

Eulan J. Trahan Obituary
Eulan J. Trahan, 80, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Robinson Canal, passed away
Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 and from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Falgout Funeral Home, 211 Westside Blvd., Houma. Religious services will be at 11 a.m. Monday with burial to follow at Grace Christian Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Patricia) Trahan, Lynn (Lisa) Trahan, Leslie (Angela) Trahan; daughters, Deborah (Patrick) Duplantis and Alice Richoux; sister, Linda Carlos; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie "Miss Gladys" Trahan; son-in-law, Todd Richoux; parents, Wilson and Norita Trahan; grandson, Scott Richoux and great-granddaughter, Madison Richoux.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
