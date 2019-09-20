Home

Eunice W. Ellender

Eunice W. Ellender Obituary
Eunice W. Ellender, a native of Jacksonville, FL and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Jackie E. Labella, Keith Ellender (Mona), Cheryl E. Kampen (William), Barbara E. Lawson (Sam), Brian Ellender (Marion "Dee-Dee"), Karen E. Leidenheimer (Jay), and Kevin Ellender (Charlene); 14 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy John Ellender; parents, Alfred and Elizabeth Wickboldt; son, Kenneth Ellender; brother, Alfred Wickboldt; and sister, Shirley W. Crumley.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
