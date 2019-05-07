|
Eva Prosperie Adams, 63, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed away on May 1, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma in Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Derek Pellegrin (Nikki); daughters, Angel Pellegrin, Cassie Parfait (Alex), Dawn Adams and Debbie Adams; brothers, Wayne Prosperie (Rhonda), Bryan Prosperie, and Myron Prosperie; sisters, Claudia Prosperie and Elaine Pitre; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her beloved pet, Benji.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer P. Adams; parents, Claude J. Prosperie Sr. and Theresa M. Prosperie; brother, Claude Prosperie Jr.; and sister-in-law, Karen Prosperie.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family to cover any funeral expenses.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 7 to May 8, 2019