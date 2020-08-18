1/1
Evan Joseph Matis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evan Joseph Matis, 16, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Born, May 4, 2004, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, La.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at Thibodaux Family Church. A Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.

He is survived by his parents, Bart Michael and Amanda Cato Matis; siblings, Mallory Matis and Hattie Matis; grandparents, Earl and Carolyn Cato, Thane and Donna Matis, Shane and Carla Swart; great grandmothers, Margaret Usey, Velma Matis; godmother, Kyna Theriot; cousins, Parker and Vivian Matis, Maegan Esteve, Michael, Drake and Anna Chiasson, Callaway and Caroline Mire; aunts and uncles, Matt (Anne) Matis, Michelle (Darrell) Chiasson, Earl Wayne Cato, Belinda (Tony) Mire; Erin Swart, Jay (Kathleen) Swart.

He was preceded in death by uncle, Cody Matis; great grandparents, Abel Joseph Usey, Joseph Arthur Matis, Emile and Jeannie Marie Richard, Hattie and Irvin Babin, Earl and Nellie Cato.

Evan always had a big smile on his face, he was known as Smiley Matis or Hambone.

He loved traveling, politics, world history and coffee. He had dreams of joining the United States Air Force once he completed school.

The family appreciates all the wonderful people who they were able to share Evan's life with for the past 16 years.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ordoyne Funeral Home, LLC - Thibodaux
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved