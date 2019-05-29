Evans "Vince" Joseph Hebert, 90, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by his wife and loving family late in the evening on Monday, May 27, 2019.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. Burial will follow services in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.



Vince is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Miriam Bonvillain Hebert; sons, Rogerdale P. Hebert and late wife, Ruth Ann C. Hebert, and Jason J. Hebert and wife, Kathy Trahan Hebert; brother, Edmond Hebert; sisters, Eunice H. Bonvillain, Leona H. Anderson and Jeanette H. Adams; grandchildren, Jeremy Hebert, Jeffrey Hebert, Bryan Hebert, Brad Hebert and Brittany Hebert Lyons; and eight great-grandchildren.



He also leaves behind his beloved Welsh corgi, Presley.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Ada Marie Hebert; brothers, Jimmy Hebert, Borge Hebert, J. P. Hebert and Roy Hebert; and sister, Eula H. Rhodes.



Vince was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. He was an avid Saints fan and also enjoyed many hobbies including duck hunting, camping and fishing with family and friends.



Vince was a passionate automobile mechanic and was extremely skilled in his profession.



He will be much missed by family and his memory will live on.



The family would like to thank nurse Mario, CMA Kelly, Dr. Nathan Sutton, Dr. Peter Fail, Dr. Andrea Lorio, Dr. Brian Matherne, Dr. Ralph Bourgeois, caregivers, Renetta Deharte, Denise LeCompte and Rae Ann Boudreaux, and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their love and care given to Vince and family.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the and the Humane Society for Animals.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 29 to May 30, 2019