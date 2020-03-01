|
Evans A. "Lugga" Vizier, 68, a native of Larose and resident of Cut Off passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 3 from 1 p.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Lugga is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nona Griffin Vizier; sons, Shad Michael (Shannon) Vizier and Travis John (Amanda) Vizier; grandchildren, Tyler John Vizier, Macie Lynn Vizier, Carrington Layne Vizier, Hayley Marie Vizier, Chloe Marie Vizier and Levi Christian Vizier; brother, Alces Vizier Sr.; sister, Marla V. Moore.
Lugga was preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Lou Emma Vizier; brothers, Randy Vizier and Ronnie Vizier.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020