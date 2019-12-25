Home

Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Eve Hebert Pierce Obituary
Eve Hebert Pierce, 91, a native Choctaw and resident of Larose, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano and will continue on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Eve is survived by her sons, Irvin Pierce (Delorria), Johnny Pierce; daughters, Diana Lee (Louis Jr.) and Debra Cheramie (Wilton "Tony"); nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and four step-great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace A. "Tee" Pierce; daughter, Annie Ella Pierce; parents, Albert and Clara Hebert; mother-in-law, Adele Bellanger; father-in-law, Horace P. Pierce; brothers, Early, Whitney, Irvin, Horace and Nolan Hebert; sisters, Doris Dubois, Jean Hebert; great-grandson, Brodie Falgout; and step-grandchild, Kendall Cheramie.

The family would like to thank Dr. Fadi Abou-issa, Amedisys Home Health, St. Joseph Hospice and Terrebonne General Hospital.

Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
