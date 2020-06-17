Eve Robichaux Breaux, 88, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19 at St. Hilary Catholic Church in Mathews. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her siblings, Rosalie Benoit (Eroy), Donald Robichaux, Francis Robichaux (Brenda) and Charlene "Charlie" Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Breaux; parents, Paul Sr. and Marie Pertuit Robichaux; brothers, Paul Robichaux Jr., Samson "Samie" Robichaux; and sisters, Catherine Vaughn and Lovenia Ferreira.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



