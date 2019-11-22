Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Evella Champagne
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Evella Boudreaux Champagne


1935 - 2019
Evella Boudreaux Champagne Obituary
Evella Boudreaux Champagne, 84, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019 at 7:40 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Family and friends are invited to attend services on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prayer Services will begin at Chauvin Funeral Home at 6 p.m. with visitation continuing after the prayer service. Burial will take place after services on a later date in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery No. 1.

Evella is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Cecil Champagne; children, Kenneth Champagne and wife Monna Benoit Champagne, Karl Champagne and wife Sonya Holden Champagne, Daniel Champagne; sister, Brunella Price; brother, Milton Scott; seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Evella was preceded in death by her parents, Eclam and Blanche Authement Boudreaux; son, Kersey Champagne; sister, Nell Boudreaux.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Evella Champagne family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
