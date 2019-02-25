Evelyn Daigle Adams, 83 passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, February 27, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 p.m. at the church, with burial to follow Mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.



She is survived by her six children, Amy LeBoeuf and husband, Gary "Boo" LeBoeuf of Destrehan; Thomas J. Adams Jr.," Tommy" and wife, Diane, Polly Burgess, and Holly Theriot and husband, Glenn, all from Houma; Timothy J. "Tim" Adams, from New Orleans; and Todd J. Adams, and wife, Jill of Mandeville; nine grandchildren, Jules LeBoeuf and wife, Aleen of Chalmette; Jonathan LeBoeuf and fiancé, Chloe Davis of Hammond; Abby Adams of New Orleans; Courtney Damen and husband, Nick Damen, Matthew, Paul, and Samantha "Sam" Burgess, Anna and Noah Theriot, all from Houma; and five great-grandchildren, Gage, Emma, and Leah LeBoeuf of Chalmette; and Shelbie and Dalton Damen of Houma.



She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jeanette Adams; and sisters, Miriam Bourg and Elise Francis.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. "T.J." Adams Sr.; and her parents, Alvin and Hazel Daigle



Evelyn was a devout Catholic and active member of the Ladies Altar Society, Legion of Mary, and St. Gregory Vocal Choir. She loved and encouraged her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren every second, influencing an appreciation for education and a joy for life. She kept a beautiful home for her family, and enjoyed traveling with her loved ones, as well. Where ever she was, she nurtured with all of her heart.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her special angel, Vicky Folse. Much gratitude is given to the Haydel Hospice staff and Deborah Gorr. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Terrebonne Place, especially Penny, Australia, Brook, Sarah, and Rob.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019