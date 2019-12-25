|
"Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of the Lord." Matthew 25:21
Evelyn Gautreaux Chauvin, 84, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, surrounded by family. She was a native and resident of Raceland.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 333 Twin Oaks Drive in Raceland. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Raceland.
She is survived by her children, Marcel A. Chauvin, Celeste M. Chauvin, Curtis J. Chauvin II and his wife Tonia, and John D. Chauvin and his wife Nicole; brother, Richard Gautreaux; grandchildren, Lauren Chauvin, Marcel Chauvin Jr., John Chauvin Jr. (Heather), Kerri Chauvin (Pete), Coryn Chauvin and Jake Chauvin; great-grandchild, Jameson Adams; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Curtis J. Chauvin; parents, Clarence and Adine H. Gautreaux; son, Cornel A. Chauvin; brother, Clarence Gautreaux Jr.; and sister, Vivian G. Danos.
Evelyn was a parishioner of St. Hilary Catholic Church where she served as a commentator, lector and Eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She worked for seven years at St. Anne's Hospital in the 1950's, and then became the office manager of Raceland Children's Clinic for 26 years. She later worked at Thibodaux Children's Clinic and at ENT offices in Houma. She retired after 42 years of work in the field of healthcare.
Evelyn was devoted to her family and lived her life with strong faith, a positive attitude, humor and powerful love. She lived simply but inspired greatly. Evelyn enjoyed family gatherings, spending time at the family camp in Grand Isle, fishing with her dear husband, attending the activities of her six grandchildren, and time spent with friends. She felt so blessed to welcome the recent arrival of her first great-grandchild. She cheerfully shared her "joie de vivre" – joy of life - with friends and family, and she will be greatly missed.
Deepest appreciation is extended to Christine, Angel, Monica and Myra for your love and care, as well as to Deborah, Kayla, Mel, Lauren, Bonnie, Greg, Julie, Marleana, Kandus and Betty.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019