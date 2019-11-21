Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Brunet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Marie Robichaux Brunet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Marie Robichaux Brunet Obituary
Evelyn Marie Robichaux Brunet, 82, of Bayou Blue, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, with the service to begin at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph J. Brunet; children, Jennifer Hebert (John), Mary Brunet (Cat), Melanie Bienvenu (Charlie), Troy Brunet (Gayle), and Travis Brunet (Edna); 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lawrence Robichaux, Brenda Douglas, Tommy Robichaux and Russell Robichaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mae Naquin Robichaux; brother, Richard Robichaux; and granddaughter, Hope LeBouef.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -