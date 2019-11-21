|
Evelyn Marie Robichaux Brunet, 82, of Bayou Blue, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, with the service to begin at 11 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph J. Brunet; children, Jennifer Hebert (John), Mary Brunet (Cat), Melanie Bienvenu (Charlie), Troy Brunet (Gayle), and Travis Brunet (Edna); 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lawrence Robichaux, Brenda Douglas, Tommy Robichaux and Russell Robichaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mae Naquin Robichaux; brother, Richard Robichaux; and granddaughter, Hope LeBouef.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019