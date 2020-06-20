Evelyn Mary Magnan Waguespack was received into God's final care on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 96.



Mrs. Waguespack was born and raised in Brainerd, Minn., graduated from high school, and worked in Brainerd until WWII. During the war, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked as a stenographer/typist for the War Department at the Pentagon. During some much-needed wartime recreation time, she met a handsome, curly-haired sailor who was on leave from the U.S. Navy. In March 1946, she married that sailor, Hector P. Waguespack Jr., and they moved to his hometown of Lockport, La. They resided in the Lockport area and remained married for 61 years until his death in 2007. Most recently, Mrs. Waguespack resided at Assumption HealthCare and Rehab in Napoleonville, La.



In addition to raising their family of four children, Mrs. Waguespack worked as a secretary for Lockport Jr. High School and as a local reporter for the Post News newspaper.



She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Marie Waguespack Hernandez Woody the wife of Allen Woody III, and Linda Ann Waguespack Bourgeois and husband Chris G. Bourgeois; sons, Steven Paul Waguespack and wife, Connie Sampey Waguespack, and Michael Joseph Waguespack and husband, Joseph Conti; grandsons, Victor Hernandez and wife, Marisa Capua, and Jean Louis Waguespack and wife, Laura Savoie Waguespack; granddaughter, Heather Waguespack Richard; step-granddaughter, Jennifer Woody Collins and husband Brian Collins; great-grandsons, Massimo Paolo Hernandez and Joel Waguespack; great-granddaughters, Giada Hernandez, Zoë Richard, Libby Richard, and Grace Waguespack; and step-great-granddaughter, Arwyn Collins.



Mrs. Waguespack was preceded in death by her husband, Hector P. Waguespack Jr.; her parents, Arthur J. Magnan and Meta Muetzel Magnan; and her brother, Theodore Magnan.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Holy Savior Church in Lockport, Louisiana at 11 a.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of the church's cemetery in the mausoleum.



Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





