Evelyn S. Evans, 54, a native of New Orleans and resident of Larose, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral services on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home. Funeral will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial at a later date.
Evelyn is survived by her companion, Curtis Orgeron; brother, Carroll Evans; sons, Curtis Orgeron Jr. and Chase (Kayla) Orgeron; grandchildren, Natalie and Liam Orgeron; stepmother, Cecelia Evans; daughter-in-law, Deana Lorraine; sister-in-law, Sharon Evans; and niece, Alaina Evans.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Sylvia Pitre Evans.
Evelyn loved the Saints, playing bingo and enjoyed concerts and music.
The family asks for attendees of Mrs. Evelyn's service to wear black and gold.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred.
Arrangements by Samart-Mothe Funeral Home.
