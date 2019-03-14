Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Memorial Chapel
8819 Us Hwy 87 N
Victoria, TX 77904
(361) 578-3611
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Memorial Chapel
8819 Us Hwy 87 N
Victoria, TX 77904
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Memorial Chapel
8819 Us Hwy 87 N
Victoria, TX 77904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everard Walker Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everard T. Walker Jr.


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Everard T. Walker Jr. Obituary
Everard T. Walker, Jr., affectionately known as "Bizz," passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 74. He is preceded in death by his parents, Everard T. Walker Sr. and Norma Blanchard Walker. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia A.R. Walker; one daughter, Dr. Tammy Walker-Smith; one son, Thomas Wayne Walker; and four grandchildren, Hailee, Gavin, Charleigh, and Everett. He also leaves behind two brothers, Chad and Jon Walker; and a sister, Linette Walker Boquet.

Born Oct. 5, 1944 in Houma, La., Everard was a true "Cajun" who loved his LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. Besides watching football, fishing was his favorite pastime. Everard attended Nicholls State University and graduated with a master's in education and went on to pursue plus 30 hours toward doctoral studies in education. He then went on to serve tirelessly as an educator, "doing what was best for kids" for nearly 40 years. In his remarkable career, he would serve as a teacher, principal, administrator and superintendent, touching thousands of lives as a good steward. Everard belonged to the Woodsmen of the World as well as the Teacher's Retirement Association for both Texas and Louisiana.

Quick-witted and even quicker with a smile, Everard could make friends with anyone. He was a caring and kind person as well as a loving husband, father and brother. May he rest in peace.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, from 6 to 8 p.m. Chapel services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Grace Memorial Chapel beginning at 2 p.m. Internment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a fond memory, or to leave a comforting word, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now