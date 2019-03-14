|
|
Everard T. Walker, Jr., affectionately known as "Bizz," passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 74. He is preceded in death by his parents, Everard T. Walker Sr. and Norma Blanchard Walker. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia A.R. Walker; one daughter, Dr. Tammy Walker-Smith; one son, Thomas Wayne Walker; and four grandchildren, Hailee, Gavin, Charleigh, and Everett. He also leaves behind two brothers, Chad and Jon Walker; and a sister, Linette Walker Boquet.
Born Oct. 5, 1944 in Houma, La., Everard was a true "Cajun" who loved his LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. Besides watching football, fishing was his favorite pastime. Everard attended Nicholls State University and graduated with a master's in education and went on to pursue plus 30 hours toward doctoral studies in education. He then went on to serve tirelessly as an educator, "doing what was best for kids" for nearly 40 years. In his remarkable career, he would serve as a teacher, principal, administrator and superintendent, touching thousands of lives as a good steward. Everard belonged to the Woodsmen of the World as well as the Teacher's Retirement Association for both Texas and Louisiana.
Quick-witted and even quicker with a smile, Everard could make friends with anyone. He was a caring and kind person as well as a loving husband, father and brother. May he rest in peace.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, from 6 to 8 p.m. Chapel services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Grace Memorial Chapel beginning at 2 p.m. Internment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To share a fond memory, or to leave a comforting word, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019