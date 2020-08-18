Everett J. Cantrelle, 83, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.



Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, at 11 a.m. with burial to be held in the church cemetery.



Everett is survived by his wife of 64 years, Inez L. Cantrelle; children, Melinda Adams (Wayne), Chris Cantrelle (Dawn), Robin Doucet (Richard), Troy Cantrelle (Trisha), Nicole Cheramie (Chas); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, J. Norris Cantrelle and sisters, Audrey Guidry, Katherine Tregre, Beverly Moran.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Opta and Enola Cantrelle.



Everett was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society.



Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.



