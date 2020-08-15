1/1
Everett Paul Songe
Memorial Services for Everett Paul Songe, age 86 Years, of Carriere, Miss., who passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Houma, he was a retired Contractor, a U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran, and a member of New Horizons Church. Everett was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Songe and Margaret Boquet Songe; brothers, Willard, Noris, LeRoy Songe; and sisters, Lonis and Ruth.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Marie Elizabeth Canafax Songe; his daughter, Deborah (Thomas) Benoit; his son, Richard (Kelly) Songe; five grandchildren, Chad Benoit, Matthew (Kristen) Songe, Candice Benoit, Casey Songe, and Katyln Songe; five great-grandchildren, Alexis Benoit, Taylor Isbell, Collen Songe, Sarah Songe, and William Songe; his sisters, Norma Signora and Rosemary Whitney; his brother, Murray (Sherry) Songe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, act.alz.org/donate


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
