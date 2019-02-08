|
Eves N. Naquin, Sr. "Stoney", 87, a native and resident of Labadieville, passed away the night of Thursday, February 7, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 11 at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery, Labadieville, Louisiana.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Ann Cortez Naquin; son, Eves Noah Naquin Jr. and wife, Donna; daughters, Romona N. Bryant and husband, Robert, Linda N. Tabor and husband, Nathan, Nancy N. Duet and husband, Stephen, and Angela N. LeBlanc and husband, Philip; brothers, Alvin Sr., Steven Sr., and Elliot Sr.; sister, Alida Naquin; and godmother, Alcida Adams; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Ida Boudreaux Naquin; brother, Henry Naquin; and sisters, Henrietta Territa, Clemence Prejean, and Diane Gros.
He was a heavy equipment operator as a bulldozer operator and truck driver. When not working, he enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending plenty of time with his family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Audubon Health and Rehab Nursing Home and Dr. Chester Boudreaux for their care and compassion.
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019