Ezekiel Johnson Jr.
Ezekiel "Mr. EJ" Johnson, Jr., 70, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 9:32 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel 230 South Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Laumua Sale Johnson; daughters, Tasi Boutte (Terrence), Meavale Anderson (Carl), Feiteai Harrell (Herbert), and Leaha Ellen Johnson; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Diana J. Chapman (Robert).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezekiel, Sr. and Ellen Reed Johnson; and brother, E.J. Johnson.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
JUL
31
Funeral
10:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
