Ezel Danos, 89, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, Sept. 4th from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Ezel is survived by his sons, Ronald "Nutch" (Karen) Danos, Brian (Janell) Danos and Cory (Becky) Danos; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Ezel was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley P. Danos; parents, Gustave and Drazelie Danos; daughters, Charlene Danos and Patricia Serigny; son-in-law, Richard Serigny; brothers, Louis Danos, Macklin Danos, Antoine Danos and Eunice Danos; sister, Eva Smith.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019