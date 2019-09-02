Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ezel Danos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezel Danos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ezel Danos Obituary
Ezel Danos, 89, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, Sept. 4th from 10 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Ezel is survived by his sons, Ronald "Nutch" (Karen) Danos, Brian (Janell) Danos and Cory (Becky) Danos; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Ezel was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley P. Danos; parents, Gustave and Drazelie Danos; daughters, Charlene Danos and Patricia Serigny; son-in-law, Richard Serigny; brothers, Louis Danos, Macklin Danos, Antoine Danos and Eunice Danos; sister, Eva Smith.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ezel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.