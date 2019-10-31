Home

Jones Funeral Home, Inc.-Houma, LA - Houma
6775 West Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 872-1357
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
108 Livas Lane
Thibodaux, LA
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
108 Livas Lane
Thibodaux, LA
Eziekel Raymond Rounds Sr. Obituary
Eziekel Raymond Rounds Sr., 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 108 Livas Lane in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Blue Lily Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Jonathan and Godfrey Nolan, Clinton, Milton, David and Raymond E. Rounds Jr. (Theresa); daughter, Patricia Nolan; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Nolan Rounds; son, Adrian P. Nolan; daughter, Bernadette Brown; parents, Allen Sr. and Agnes Stripling Rounds; brothers, Kirby and Allen Rounds Jr.; and sisters, Mable R. Washington, Earline R. Weber, Ada R. Poche, Thelma Rounds and Helen R. Washington.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
