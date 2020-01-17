|
Faith Boudreaux LeBoeuf, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Dulac. Burial will follow on the grounds of the church cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Damian LeBoeuf, Vickie Bourg (Keith) and Leslie Hebert (Eric); grandchildren Kirk Duplantis, Claire Derise, Damian M. LeBoeuf and Faith Elise Hebert; great-grandchildren Eli, Amelia and Evie Derise; and siblings Genie Usie and Lionel Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Larry Arthur LeBoeuf, and her parents, Edward Boudreaux and Bertha Authement Boudreaux.
She served her community and church of Dulac very well. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020