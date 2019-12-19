|
Faith Faucheaux Breaux, 91, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary's Nativity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynette Weinert, Shelly (Allen) Hebert, Vanda (Brant) Templet and Lacey (Jason Dugas) LeBouef; brother, Floyd Faucha; sisters, Sylvia Plaisance and Betty LeBlanc; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton C. Breaux; parents, Justilien and Elma Faucheaux; brothers, Gerald Faucheaux and Noland Faucheaux; and sister, Thelma Faucha.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019