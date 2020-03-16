|
|
Fannie Mae Lofton, 86, a native of Gheens and a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morristown Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Christopher and Timothy W. Lofton; daughters, Sandy Mary Bennett, Sheila Kathleen and Melanie Lofton; brother, Royal Verrett; sisters, Helen Washington and Sandra Verrett; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hosea Lofton; parents, Willie and Mary Verrett; son, Ricky Hosea Lofton; brothers, Samuel Gray, Cleveland Verrett and Joseph Verrett; and sisters, Eleanor and Inez Verrett.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020