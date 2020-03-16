Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Lofton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Mae Lofton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fannie Mae Lofton Obituary
Fannie Mae Lofton, 86, a native of Gheens and a resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morristown Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Christopher and Timothy W. Lofton; daughters, Sandy Mary Bennett, Sheila Kathleen and Melanie Lofton; brother, Royal Verrett; sisters, Helen Washington and Sandra Verrett; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hosea Lofton; parents, Willie and Mary Verrett; son, Ricky Hosea Lofton; brothers, Samuel Gray, Cleveland Verrett and Joseph Verrett; and sisters, Eleanor and Inez Verrett.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -