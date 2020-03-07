|
Fay Alario Rousse, 73, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, was called home at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, from 9 a.m. until service time, Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with a burial following at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.
She is survived by her daughter, Landie Rousse Kiger and husband, Keith; son, Joey Rousse; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Allemand Rousse; one brother, Terry Alario and wife Elaine; four grandchildren, Keilan and Lainie Kiger, and Jordy and Kacey Rousse; and one great-granddaughter, Kinley Belle Rousse.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Leroy "Yank" Rousse; her parents, Landon and Marjorie "MawMaw" Alario; one son, Scott Rousse; one daughter, Debbie Rousse; and her mother and father-in-law, Webb and Aza Bruce Rousse.
Fay lived for her family and following every aspect of her grandchildren's lives. Her vibrant and humorous personality touched all of those around her.
She is parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020