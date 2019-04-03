Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
For more information about
Fay Matunda
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
106 Highway 1014
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Baptist Church
106 Highway 1014
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Matunda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Carolyn Sanders Matunda


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fay Carolyn Sanders Matunda Obituary
Fay Carolyn Sanders Matunda entered into eternal rest at her resident on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 59. She was a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Terrytown, Louisiana.

Beloved wife of the late Wilmon Joseph Matunda; devoted mother of Carlita Walker, Shantel Matunda, Shawanda Matunda, Joshua Matunda, and Shakera Matunda; daughter of the late Colie and Ruth Sanders; sister of Donald Sanders and Brenda S. Talbert; and stepsister of Lawrence Francis, Theodore Thomas, and the late Raymond Thomas Sr..

Fay is also survived by seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends of the family along with pastors, officers, and members of St. Mark Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Highway 1014 in Labadieville, Rev. Lionel J. Green officiating.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Interment in St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Labadieville.

Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now