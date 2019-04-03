|
Fay Carolyn Sanders Matunda entered into eternal rest at her resident on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the age of 59. She was a native of Napoleonville and a resident of Terrytown, Louisiana.
Beloved wife of the late Wilmon Joseph Matunda; devoted mother of Carlita Walker, Shantel Matunda, Shawanda Matunda, Joshua Matunda, and Shakera Matunda; daughter of the late Colie and Ruth Sanders; sister of Donald Sanders and Brenda S. Talbert; and stepsister of Lawrence Francis, Theodore Thomas, and the late Raymond Thomas Sr..
Fay is also survived by seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends of the family along with pastors, officers, and members of St. Mark Baptist Church, and neighboring churches are invited to attend the funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 106 Highway 1014 in Labadieville, Rev. Lionel J. Green officiating.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Interment in St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Labadieville.
Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019