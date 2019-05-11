|
|
Faye Eschete Jackson, 64, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 10, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 10 a.m. until the religious service at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Russell Jackson; mother, Eula Eschete; sons, Wesley Jackson (Amanda); daughters, Christina Bergeron (Stanley), and Katie Jackson (Brad Bonvillain); stepdaughter, Tracie Smith; brothers, Lonnie Eschete (Darlene); grandchildren, Dylan (Brittany), Chandler, Alyssa, Sheldon and Owen; step-grandchildren, Michael, Courtney, Brandon; great-grandchild, Olivia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eldon Eschete Sr.; brothers, Carl Eschete Sr. and Eldon Eschete Jr.; sister, Debra Grow; and brother-in-law, Randy Grow.
Faye loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild. The family would like to give special thanks to the Haydel Family Practice, Haydel Memorial Hospice, AMG, TGMC and Fresenius Kidney Care.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 11 to May 13, 2019