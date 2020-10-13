Felix "Pete" Keith Poole

Raceland - Felix "Pete" Keith Poole, 74, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Raceland, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Boudreaux Poole; fur baby, Angel; his 2 children, Keith (Monica) Poole and Pamela (Kurt) Billiot; 4 grandchildren, Kahli (Jeremy) Ledet, Daniele (Jordan) DeJean, Trey (Shelbie) Billiot and Benton (Tristen) Poole; 6 great grandchildren, Londyn, Baynks, Hayden, Hallie, Faith, Ava and baby B on the way; 5 siblings, Gary Poole, Gwendolyn (Spike) Boudreaux, Dawn (Darren) Dupre, Donna (Theryn) Dupre and Judson (Christy) Poole.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold "Red" Keith Poole and Joy Porche Poole; fur babies, Foxy, Scooter and Zuki; and 1 sister, Jenny Poole Marcel.

Felix was a veteran of the United States National Guard. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his garden and his grandbabies more than anything. He loved making people laugh and being with family. He enjoyed watching the birds and listening to Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn and numerous other "REAL" country singers!

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



