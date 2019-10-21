|
Felix T. Guidroz Jr., 85, a native of Larose and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
He would always say that he considered himself a man of many names, his family called him "Bud," his friends called him "Roach," and the government called him "Felix." We just called him "Dad."
He served in the Army as a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division from 1954 to 1956.
Bud would always enjoy an LSU or Saints football game (big fan of both). He would love to hear and tell jokes. He was a loving, devoted husband and father. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Felix is survived by his children, Randal J. Guidroz (Charlotte) and Debbie G. Busch (Steve).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ann Broussard Guidroz; son, Troy J. Guidroz; parents, Felix Sr. and Viola C. Guidroz; and sister, Helen G. St. Pierre.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019