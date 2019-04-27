|
|
Fernand "F.J." Joseph Guidroz Jr. (Stretch), a native of Lockport and resident of Galax, Virginia, departed life on April 12, 2019 at the age of 53.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport on April 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with burial in the Holy Savior Cemetery.
F.J. is survived by his daughters Rebekah and Asia Guidroz, sisters: Lucy Orgeron (James), Clinell Williams (Wallace) brother: Keith Gros (Cathy), 4 nieces, 3 nephews, 8 great-nieces and 8 great-nephews. He was the Godfather to Nica Paolillo and Bryan Gros.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fernand Joseph Guidroz Sr. and mother, Earline Gros Guidroz Richoux and a great-nephew Riley John Bourgeois.
F.J. was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019