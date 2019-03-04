Home

POWERED BY

Services
Landry's Funeral Home - Thibodaux
821 Canal Blvd. P.O. Box 470
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-9041
Resources
More Obituaries for Fernand Ponvelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fernand Joseph Ponvelle Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fernand Joseph Ponvelle Jr. Obituary
Fernand Joseph Ponvelle Jr., 68, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

A burial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Linda C. Ponvelle; son, Francis Ponvelle and companion, Kimberly Terracina; daughters, Rita P. Pamplin and Patricia Ponvelle; grandchildren, Jessie Pamplin Jr., Seth Pamplin, Josh Ponvelle, Mallory Pamplin, and Emmalyn Ponvelle; brothers, Ulisse, Leroy, Clarence, Robert, Jerry, and Anthony Ponvelle; and sisters, Mary P. Carpenter and Diane Moreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand J. Ponvelle Sr. and Rita Navarre Ponvelle; brother, Leander Ponvelle; sister, Eunice P. Gros; and son-in-law, Jessie Pamplin Sr.

Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now